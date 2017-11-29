(CNN) A war-crimes appeal hearing was halted just after the verdict was announced on Wednesday, when the defendant claimed to have taken poison.

Footage from the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) at The Hague showed Slobodan Praljak, a 72-year-old former Bosnian Croat general, tilt his head back and drink from a small glass bottle as the presiding judge read out the verdict.

"I just drank poison," he said. "I am not a war criminal. I oppose this conviction," Praljak said, according to Reuters

The judge was then heard immediately suspending proceedings and asking for the curtains to be drawn. An ambulance was at the building shortly and paramedics raced up to the courtroom, Reuters reported

Praljak, a former assistant defense minister of Croatia and at the same time a commander of the Croatian Defense Council, was appealing a jail term of 20 years in prison.

Slobodan Praljak enters the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday.

