James Franco celebrates failure in 'The Disaster Artist'

(CNN) The idea of achieving immortality through awfulness -- being "So bad, it's good" -- is hardly a new one. Still, "The Disaster Artist" -- James Franco's hyphenated turn as star, producer and director -- deftly falls into that comedic pantheon, joining the likes of "Ed Wood" in making an entertaining movie about a truly terrible one.

The target here is "The Room," the mysterious Tommy Wiseau's 2006 opposite-of-a-masterpiece (or "disaster-piece," per the marketing), which became a can-you-believe-it hit on the midnight-movie circuit. Based on the book co-written by Wiseau's friend and star Greg Sestero, Franco's film painstakingly reconstructs the making of that movie, a process conducted so meticulously that at the end the new movie proudly showcases scenes from the two side by side, using a split screen.

There's a family-affair feel to the whole exercise, with Franco as Wiseau -- adopting a peculiar accent and unkempt mop of hair -- and his brother, Dave Franco, playing Sestero, who is initially caught up in Wiseau's enthusiasm before beginning to grow weary of apologizing for his pal's strangeness.

Seth Rogen -- Franco's frequent co-star -- shares producer credit, and appears as one of the crew members, who are happy to garner a paycheck but positively mystified over what sort of movie their director is making, among other things. (Bryan Cranston, who recently appeared opposite Franco in "Why Him?," also drops by.)

"Hollywood reject us? Then we do it on our own," Tommy tells Greg, capitalizing on his enthusiasm and naivete.

