What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu in December

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Wed November 29, 2017

That engagement between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle is not the only exciting royal news. Season 2 of &quot;The Crown&quot; premieres on Netflix in December. Here&#39;s some of what else is streaming during the month:
"Bright": Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star in the story of a Los Angles rife with interspecies tensions in which a human cop and his orc partner become embroiled in a prophesied turf war. (Netflix)
"Fuller House" Season 3: The Fuller family and assorted friends and family are back for another season of this continuation of the hit 90s sitcom "Full House." (Netflix)
"Voyeur": Gerald Foos and famed journalist Gay Talese appear in this documentary about the quest to tell Foos who purchased a motel to spy on people and their sex lives. (Netflix)
"8 Mile": You better lose yourself the moment you get into this 2002 film starring Eminem and Brittany Murphy and based on the rapper's life when he was trying to break into the hip hop game in his hometown of Detroit. (Netflix)
"Crown Heights": "Atlanta" star Lakeith Stanfield leads in this film based on the true story of Colin Warner, whose friends and family fought to free after he was wrongfully convicted of murder. (Amazon Prime)
"The Young Victoria" : Rupert Friend and Emily Blunt star in this 2009 dramatization of the first years of Queen Victoria's rule and her romance with Prince Albert. (Netflix)
"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2": Star-Lord/Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) get up to even more shenanigans in the sequel to the mega-successful 2014 film. (Netflix)
"Full Metal Jacket": Adam Baldwin and Matthew Modine star in this 1987 film about the brutality experienced by a group of soldiers during the Vietnam War. (Netflix)
"The Royals" Season 3: This series about a fictitious British royal family -- which has as much drama and secrets as they do money -- has won over fans. (Amazon Prime)
"Jean Claude Van Johnson" Season 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a version of himself, a film star and martial artist who also has a gig as the world's best undercover private contractor. (Amazon Prime)
"Apocalypse Now": Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Sam Bottoms, Jerry Ross and Kerry Rossall star in this now classic 1979 war movie. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Rocky": This 1976 film about an aspiring boxer made Sylvester Stallone a star and started a franchise. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Dave Chappelle: Equanimity": The comedy legend returns to his roots with an all-new stand-up special, filmed at the Warner Theatre in his hometown of Washington, D.C. (Netflix)
"Titanic": Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in this tragic tale of love that is still as beloved by fans as when it first released in 1997. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Searching for Bobby Fischer": Max Pomeranc (left) stars as chess prodigy Josh Waitzkin in this 1993 film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Superbad": Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill star in this 2007 film about some high school students who get more than they bargain for when they plan a wild party. (Hulu)
"Bloodsport": Donald Gibb and Jean-Claude Van Damme star in this 1988 action drama about an American martial artist who competes in a fight-to-the death martial arts tournament in Hong Kong. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Silence of the Lambs": Jodie Foster stars as an FBI agent who must enlist the help of a serial killer in this critically acclaimed 1991 thriller based on the Thomas Harris novel of the same name. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Thomas Crown Affair" : Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen star in this 1968 film about a bank executive who thinks he's pulled off the perfect heist -- that is until he meets his match in the form of a sexy insurance investigator. (Hulu)
"Steven Universe: Complete Season 4":
A young boy must learn to control his powers among a group of other gemstone-based beings in this animated series. (Hulu)
"United Shades of America" Season 2: Stand up comic W. Kamau Bell explores communities across America to understand the unique challenges they face in this Emmy-winning CNN series. (Hulu)
"Gunpowder": Tom Culle and Kit Harington star in this miniseries about the events that led to the founding of Guy Fawkes Day. (HBO Now)
"The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee": This documentary examines the life and career of journalist Ben Bradlee, who served as the executive editor of The Washington Post and who is known for his role in exposing the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal. (HBO Now)
"The Zookeeper's Wife": Jessica Chastain stars in this 2017 war drama about the true story of Jan and Antonina Żabiński, who rescued hundreds of Jews from the Germans by hiding them in their zoo during World War II. (HBO Now)
"Logan": Mutant Logan cares for an ailing Professor X when a young mutant arrives bringing trouble. (HBO Now)
"Hitch": Will Smith and Kevin James star in this rom-com about a "date doctor" who helps others but can't seem to use the same methods to land a gossip columnist he falls for. (Amazon Prime)
"A Place to Call Home" Season 5: The action time jumps to 1958 in this Australian series, which follows the lives of Sarah Adams and the Bligh family. (Acorn TV)
"The Indian Doctor": Ayesha Dharker and Sanjeev Bhaskar star in this drama series about a doctor who moves from India to the Welsh mining village of Trefelin when their doctor dies. (Acorn TV)
"The Crow": Star Brandon Lee tragically died after being shot with a prop gun on the set of this film about a man who returns from the dead to avenge his murder. (Hulu)
(CNN)Tis the season to enjoy streaming.

After dashing through the snow, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV have plenty of hot streaming content to enjoy.
Click through the gallery above to see some of what is streaming in December.