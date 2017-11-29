Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' teaser trailer is here

(CNN) Marvel fans got their first glimpse of a movie event that's a decade in the making.

The first teaser for Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" debuted on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning.

The two-minute trailer brought together nearly every major superhero in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange all appeared in the dramatic trailer, which has already racked up nearly half a million views on YouTube.

The teaser included exciting scenes of the Avengers coming together to take on the Marvel super team's biggest foe: Thanos.

"In time you will know what it is like to lose," said Thanos, who is played by Josh Brolin. "To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail all the same."

Read More