Grammys 2018: White men shut out spurs feelings

(CNN) For the first time since 1999, there are no white male solo artists nominated for a best album Grammy and people have definite feelings about that.

This year's nominees for album of the year are Jay-Z's "4:44," "Awaken, My Love!" by Childish Gambino, "DAMN" by Kendrick Lamar, "Melodrama" by Lorde and "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars.

In 1999, the nominees for that category included four female artists: "The Globe Sessions" by Sheryl Crow, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" by Lauryn Hill, "Ray of Light" by Madonna, "Come on Over" by Shania Twain and "Version 2.0" by the band Garbage whose lead singer was the woman, Shirley Manson.

The diversity was spread throughout the nominations for the forthcoming 60th Grammy Awards.

