Daniel Day-Lewis reveals why he quit acting

(CNN) Daniel Day-Lewis is known for immersing himself in his roles, but this time around it may have ended his acting career.

The esteemed actor recently talked to W magazine about his role as couturier Reynolds Woodcock in the forthcoming film "Phantom Thread," directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Day-Lewis got so into character that he learned to sew -- apprenticing for months under the head of the costume department at the New York City Ballet -- and even recreated a Balenciaga sheath dress using his wife, filmmaker Rebecca Miller, as his model.

But the 60 year-old actor said diving into the life of Woodcock and all the drama it entailed also sunk him into a depression.

"Before making the film, I didn't know I was going to stop acting," he said. "I do know that Paul and I laughed a lot before we made the movie. And then we stopped laughing because we were both overwhelmed by a sense of sadness."

