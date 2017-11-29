Story highlights The family was detained in China after defecting from North Korea

"I will live my entire my life in guilt,' the father said

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Chinese authorities have sent the wife of a North Korean defector back to the hermit state, despite an emotional plea from her husband to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lee Tae-won told CNN Wednesday that a source inside North Korea had told him that his wife is being held in the border city of Sinuiju for interrogation, after being caught in China.

In October, Lee -- a new name he picked after arriving in South Korea in 2015 -- arranged for his wife and 4-year-old son to be smuggled out of North Korea. They made it out successfully but were later caught in northeast China with eight other defectors, en route to South Korea.

Lee Tae-won, a North Korean defector, is seen at a demonstration Wednesday.

China does not consider those fleeing North Korea to be refugees. It classifies them as "illegal economic migrants," a policy which means they are routinely sent back to North Korea where they are met with almost certain punishment.

When Lee first heard that his wife had been detained in China, he appealed for President Xi to allow her to join him.

