Bali volcano: Airport reopens after aviation alert level lowered

(CNN) Bali's main airport will re-open on Wednesday after being shuttered for nearly three days due to a volcanic eruption which blanketed parts of the island in ash, forcing thousands of evacuations.

Flights will resume at Ngurah Rai International Airport after 3 p.m. local time (3 a.m. ET), after the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation was downgraded from a Red alert to Orange.

While the decision will be a relief to tens of thousands of stranded tourists, uncertainty still remains for evacuated locals amid fears of further eruptions and destroyed crops.

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Clouds of ashes rise from the Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 28. The volcano erupted for the first time in more than half a century, forcing closure of the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport and forcing tens of thousands from their homes. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Passengers gather at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, on November 28, 2017, to wait for possible flights out after the Mount Agung volcano eruption. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts An elementary school student wears a face mask on school grounds before school in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on November 28. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Smoke and ash is lit from within Mount Agung on November 28. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Evacuees fill an emergency shelter in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, on Monday, November 27 Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts People gather to look at ash and debris from the eruption on the river Yeh Sah on November 27, in Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts A villager takes his cows to a field with Mount Agung volcano seen in the background near Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Novenber 28. The eruption has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Ash and debris erupt from Mount Agung on November 28.Thick ash started shooting thousands of meters into the air above Mount Agung on Saturday, November 25. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Students stand on a truck on their way to go to school, with erupting Mount Agung in the distance. The National Agency for Disaster Management issued a Level 4 alert on Monday, November 27, indicating the potential for another larger eruption and recommending no public activities within 8 to 10 kilometers from the peak of the volcano. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Passengers gather at the Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar, Bali on Monday, November 27, after flights were canceled because of ash from erupting Mount Agung volcano. Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Volcanic material from the eruption flows through a local river in Gesing Villageon November 27, while villagers watch nearby ,in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Residents at Gesing village are seen sitting in front of a sign restricting entry to the area on November 27, in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Evacuees unload building materials for temporary shelters at Rendang Evacuation Center on November 27, in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Mount Agung spews volcanic ash into the night sky on November 27, near Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 14 of 14

The Mount Agung Task Force said more than 38,000 people have already been evacuated from the area around the volcano, which began erupting with clouds of ash and smoke late on Saturday.

Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) have estimated as many as 100,000 people could be living in the evacuation zone, with more than half still remaining in their homes.

Read More