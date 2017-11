(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

NBC fires Matt Lauer

The "Today" anchor was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed the news on the show, saying "I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell." Watch it here

Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos

The President retweeted three inflammatory videos by the far right group known as Britain First . The White House defended the retweets, saying it doesn't matter if the videos are real. The United Kingdom rebuked Trump for the retweets.

GOP tax plan's next steps

The Senate could vote to start a floor debate over the tax proposal on Wednesday, and Republicans aim to pass the proposal in the Senate by the end of the week. President Trump gave his big pitch on tax reform, saying "a vote to cut taxes would be a vote to make America first again."

Garrison Keillor gets fired

The creator of "A Prairie Home Companion" has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio due to allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Janet Yellen touts growth

The Federal Reserve chairwoman spoke about the US economy's gains since the 2008 financial crisis on Wednesday in one of her final testimonies before a joint congressional committee.

Tampa suspect arrested

After a nearly two-month search, Tampa police arrested and will charge a 24-year-old man with four counts of murder in connection with a series of fatal shootings.

Bosnian war criminal poisons himself in court

A judge at the Hague upheld the 20-year sentence of a former Bosnian Croat general, who yelled "Slobodan Praljak is not a war criminal. I am rejecting your verdict with contempt," swallowed poison and then died.

Chipotle looks for a CEO

With a year of health scandals including E. coli and rodents, the chain's founder, Steve Ells, will give up the CEO role and become executive chairman once a new CEO is hired to replace him.

