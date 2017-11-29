(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
NBC fires Matt Lauer
The "Today" anchor was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed the news on the show, saying "I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell." Watch it here.
Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos
The President retweeted three inflammatory videos by the far right group known as Britain First. The White House defended the retweets, saying it doesn't matter if the videos are real. The United Kingdom rebuked Trump for the retweets.
GOP tax plan's next steps
The Senate could vote to start a floor debate over the tax proposal on Wednesday, and Republicans aim to pass the proposal in the Senate by the end of the week. President Trump gave his big pitch on tax reform, saying "a vote to cut taxes would be a vote to make America first again."
North Korea threat on the radar
The rogue nation's intercontinental ballistic missile stayed in the air for almost an hour before splashing down off the coast of Japan on Tuesday. President Trump said in a tweet Wednesday, "Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!" Follow live updates here.
Garrison Keillor gets fired
The creator of "A Prairie Home Companion" has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio due to allegations of inappropriate behavior.
A stir of media layoffs
BuzzFeed and ESPN are the latest news organizations to slice staff.
Janet Yellen touts growth
The Federal Reserve chairwoman spoke about the US economy's gains since the 2008 financial crisis on Wednesday in one of her final testimonies before a joint congressional committee.
Tampa suspect arrested
After a nearly two-month search, Tampa police arrested and will charge a 24-year-old man with four counts of murder in connection with a series of fatal shootings.
Bosnian war criminal poisons himself in court
A judge at the Hague upheld the 20-year sentence of a former Bosnian Croat general, who yelled "Slobodan Praljak is not a war criminal. I am rejecting your verdict with contempt," swallowed poison and then died.
Chipotle looks for a CEO
With a year of health scandals including E. coli and rodents, the chain's founder, Steve Ells, will give up the CEO role and become executive chairman once a new CEO is hired to replace him.
