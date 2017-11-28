Pope Francis visits Myanmar
Pope Francis arrives in Yangon, Myanmar on November 27, where he is received on the tarmac by Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, the archbishop of Naypyidaw. The Pope will be in Myanmar and Bangladesh this week and is expected to discuss the Rohingya crisis with leaders in both countries.
On his inaugural papal visit to Myanmar, Pope Francis is welcomed by young children at Yangon International Airport on November 27.
Pope Francis waves to admirers upon arrival at Yangon International Airport on November 27. The Pope is scheduled to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and de facto leader of Myanmar on Tuesday.
Women in traditional dress line the streets of Yangon, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Pope as he leaves Yangon International Airport, on November 27.
Pope Francis (in blue car) is welcomed by large crowds as his motorcade drives through downtown Yangon on Monday, November 27.