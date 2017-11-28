Breaking News

The rise of hostile architecture

By Katy Wong, CNN

Updated 12:43 AM ET, Tue November 28, 2017

Washington DC, United StatesHostile architecture is a form of urban design that aims to prevent people from lingering in public spaces. The armrests on this red bench prevent people from sleeping on it.
London, United KingdomA rusty garbage bin at the end of this bench makes it an unpleasant environment for those hoping to rest here for too long. Would you lie down next to this?
London, United KingdomEstablished in 1989, the Factory Furniture designs objects for public use. This is its Camden Bench, which its website says aims to prevent criminal and anti-social behavior.
Philadelphia, United StatesMetal fabricators at design firm Veyko created these benches for a range of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's train stations. The wire-based seats are alleged to be impervious to vandalism and other types of damage. They also look hard to sit on.
Duesseldorf, GermanyThe men's room at this district court is illuminated with ultraviolet light, which makes it impossible for heroin addicts to find a vein. However, the uncomfortable lighting not only deters drug addicts and dealers, but also creates an unpleasant atmosphere for normal guests.
London, UKAnti-homeless spikes continue to rise in the city center.
London, UKSometimes hostile architecture is subtle. Instead of unwelcoming armrests, this wooden bench is designed with a curve base, to prevent users from lying down on it. As radio presenter Roman Mars tweeted when he saw this: "Unpleasant design? Pretty sure I'd roll off this bench if I slept here."
London, United KingdomCara Chellew is a Toronto-based researcher who focuses on the design, regulation, and politics of public spaces. She compiles photographs of defensive architecture on her website #defensiveTO.
London, United KingdomBesides benches, hostile architecture can come in the form of a spiky window sill. Anti-loitering spikes have been installed outside this building, to stop people perching on the concrete ledge.
London, UKMetal spikes on the bench are designed to people from prevent skating on this ledge.
London, United KingdomAnti-homeless spikes have been installed on this structure, as the Metropolitan Police tries to stop people begging here and sleeping rough.
London, UKCrisis UK, a charity for homeless people, took photos of this hostile architecture outside a casino on Wardour Street, in the capital's busy Soho district, in April.
Colorado, United StatesThe Federal Reserve Bank of Denver is surrounded by fences and spikes.
Houston, United StatesCountless stones have been placed outside this car park -- the sharp rocks make it impossible for homeless people to camp under the shelter of the ceiling.
Boston, United StatesSoofa has created a solar-powered phone charging bench. Launched in Boston in 2014, Soofa benches are now found in more than 100 cities. This new technology changes how people spend time in public areas -- encouraging dwelling, they are perhaps the antithesis of hostile architecture.
Bromley, United KingdomProduced by Factory Furniture, the FLO granite was designed to prevent criminal and anti-social activities. Its creators say the the undulating top makes it awkward to lie on, while the smooth surface means there are no slots or crevices in which to hide drugs.
United KingdomAlso a Factory Furniture design, the Scroll Seat has been installed across the UK from Warwick to Cardiff. Its armrests make it impossible to lie down and take a nap on the bench.
London, UKOne of the more attractive forms of hostile architecture, the Serpentine Bench's attractive curves deters skaters and sleepers alike.
From sloping benches to concrete spaces littered with spikes, defensive design affects how we interact with urban public spaces.