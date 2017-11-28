The rise of hostile architecture
Washington DC, United States – Hostile architecture is a form of urban design that aims to prevent people from lingering in public spaces. The armrests on this red bench prevent people from sleeping on it.
London, United Kingdom – A rusty garbage bin at the end of this bench makes it an unpleasant environment for those hoping to rest here for too long. Would you lie down next to this?
London, United Kingdom – Established in 1989, the Factory Furniture designs objects for public use. This is its Camden Bench, which its website says aims to prevent criminal and anti-social behavior.
Duesseldorf, Germany – The men's room at this district court is illuminated with ultraviolet light, which makes it impossible for heroin addicts to find a vein. However, the uncomfortable lighting not only deters drug addicts and dealers, but also creates an unpleasant atmosphere for normal guests.
London, UK – Anti-homeless spikes continue to rise in the city center.
London, United Kingdom – Besides benches, hostile architecture can come in the form of a spiky window sill. Anti-loitering spikes have been installed outside this building, to stop people perching on the concrete ledge.
London, UK – Metal spikes on the bench are designed to people from prevent skating on this ledge.
London, United Kingdom – Anti-homeless spikes have been installed on this structure, as the Metropolitan Police tries to stop people begging here and sleeping rough.
Colorado, United States – The Federal Reserve Bank of Denver is surrounded by fences and spikes.
Houston, United States – Countless stones have been placed outside this car park -- the sharp rocks make it impossible for homeless people to camp under the shelter of the ceiling.
Boston, United States – Soofa has created a solar-powered phone charging bench. Launched in Boston in 2014, Soofa benches are now found in more than 100 cities. This new technology changes how people spend time in public areas -- encouraging dwelling, they are perhaps the antithesis of hostile architecture.
Bromley, United Kingdom – Produced by Factory Furniture, the FLO granite was designed to prevent criminal and anti-social activities. Its creators say the the undulating top makes it awkward to lie on, while the smooth surface means there are no slots or crevices in which to hide drugs.
