Tampa police questioning person in connection with shootings

(CNN)Tampa police are interviewing a person in connection with four fatal shootings within the last month in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Tuesday.
Dugan said police were acting on a tip about a man with a gun when they confronted the person at a local McDonald's and confiscated the weapon. Police are interviewing the person at headquarters to learn more about the firearm, and any possible connection to the killings.
The person is not under arrest or in police custody, Dugan said. The police chief said authorities don't know if the gun was used in the killings.
"We have to be very careful about what we release because this person may be completely innocent," Dugan said.
He added: "I'm optimistic on this one but only time will tell. We have a lot of work to do."
Police wouldn't elaborate about why they think the person may be connected to the killings.
"I believe this has to do with Seminole Heights," Dugan said.
The four victims were separated by age, race and occupation, and each was killed -- but not robbed -- while walking alone at night within a half-mile area, police said.
Officials have said the killings are connected in their methodology, leading to fears that a serial killer is on the loose.
In late October, Dugan released blurry video of a "person of interest" wearing a hooded jacket casually walking down a street near one of the killings.
The police chief released new video about two weeks ago showing a similar-looking person with the same gait who was present near the killing of 60-year-old Ronald Felton on November 14. The person in the video, Dugan said then, had become a suspect.
Based on a witness statement, Dugan described the suspect as a black male between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build and a light complexion. He was wearing all black and a black baseball cap and armed with a large black pistol, police said.
"I'm guarded because I've been down this road before. It's day 51 that we've been doing this. It's two weeks since Ronald Felton was murdered," Dugan said Tuesday. "It's been a long time for the families and for the cops."