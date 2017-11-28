Tampa police questioning person in connection with shootings

Story highlights Acting on a tip, Tampa police confront a man with a gun on Tuesday

(CNN) Tampa police are interviewing a person in connection with four fatal shootings within the last month in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Tuesday.

Dugan said police were acting on a tip about a man with a gun when they confronted the person at a local McDonald's and confiscated the weapon. Police are interviewing the person at headquarters to learn more about the firearm, and any possible connection to the killings.

The person is not under arrest or in police custody, Dugan said. The police chief said authorities don't know if the gun was used in the killings.

"We have to be very careful about what we release because this person may be completely innocent," Dugan said.

He added: "I'm optimistic on this one but only time will tell. We have a lot of work to do."

