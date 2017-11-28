Tampa police arrest and will charge suspect in 4 killings

Story highlights Tampa police announce they will charge a man in connection to four killings

(CNN) Tampa Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with four fatal shootings in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood.

The charging documents are still being crafted for Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, who will face four counts of first-degree murder, said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan in a late night press briefing Tuesday. But Dugan said police wanted to get the news out to assure the residents of Seminole Heights.

For 51 days, the neighborhood has been on edge after four seemingly random killings. The victims were killed while doing ordinary things, like waiting at a bus stop and crossing the street.

"The real goal is to let the people of Seminole Heights be able to get a good night's sleep," Dugan said late Tuesday. "It's been 51 days that they've been terrorized in their neighborhood and it is about letting these families know that we're going to bring this person to justice, and letting this neighborhood get some rest."

It's been 51 days and it's time for Seminole Heights to have a good night's rest. pic.twitter.com/USQip4frCt — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) November 29, 2017

Dugan said he couldn't answer many of the reporters' questions, because the investigation is ongoing.

