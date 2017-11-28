Relatives of family killed in Texas massacre file claim against Air Force

Story highlights Family alleges Air Force could have prevented wrongful death of J.B. Holcombe

Air Force review finds issues with reporting information to law enforcement

(CNN) A Texas family that lost eight members, including a woman who was pregnant, in a mass church shooting has filed a wrongful death claim against the US military, asserting the Air Force's negligence helped the gunman acquire his weapons.

Joe and Claryce Holcombe allege in their claim that the Air Force should have reported gunman Devin Patrick Kelley's domestic violence conviction to a federal agency, which would have stopped him from legally purchasing firearms.

The Air Force failed to follow its policies and that "directly caused this horrific tragedy," the claim says.

Kelley killed 25 people and an unborn child the morning of November 5 as the congregation at the small First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs worshipped.

"Although (Kelley) undoubtedly 'pulled the trigger' that resulted in injuries and death of J.B. Holcombe and others, the failures of the US Air Force, and others, allowed the shooter to purchase, own and/or possess the semiautomatic rifle, ammunition and body armor he used," the claim says. J.B. Holcombe, 60, was Joe and Claryce Holcombe's son. He was shot in the back as he walked to the pulpit, the claim says.

Read More