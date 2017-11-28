New York terror attack suspect due in court Tuesday

Story highlights Eight people died and a dozen more were injured in the Halloween truck attack

(CNN) The suspect in New York's deadliest terror attack since 9/11 is scheduled for arraignment in federal court Tuesday.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, is charged with killing eight people and injuring a dozen others as he drove a pickup truck down a bicycle path near the World Trade Center on Halloween.

A 22-count indictment released November 21 charges Saipov with eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010. He told investigators he was inspired by ISIS videos to use a truck in the attack "to inflict maximum damage against civilians," according to a complaint. Investigators searched two of his cell phones and found about 90 videos and 3,800 pictures, many of which were ISIS-related propaganda.

