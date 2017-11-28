New Yorkers can feel free to dance after 91 years

(CNN) New Yorkers might still be suffering from frustrating subway delays, but at least they now have one more legal way to unwind.

A repeal of the city's 91-year-old Cabaret Law, which banned dancing in any public establishment without a cabaret license, was signed into law Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Under the law, there were only 104 establishments where the city's more than 8 million residents could dance without breaking the law.

"It's 2017 and this law just didn't make sense," de Blasio said in a statement.

City councilman Rafael Espinal of Brooklyn introduced the repeal bill.

"Artists, musicians, business owners, workers and everyday New Yorkers looking to let loose will no longer have to fear the dance police will shut down their favorite venues," Espinal said Monday in a statement.

