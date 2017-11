Woman says she was sexually assaulted at Massage Envy

Story highlights Woman says she was sexually assaulted while getting a massage

(CNN) A woman in Washington, D.C. says she was sexually assaulted while getting a massage at a Massage Envy in September.

Tara Woodley spoke publicly about the alleged incident a day after Buzzfeed reported that more than 180 people have "filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports, and state board complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees, and the national company," the Buzzfeed article said.

Woodley filed a civil lawsuit against Massage Envy in September under the pseudonym Jane Doe, but publicly identified herself to reporters on Monday.

On September 17, Woodley said she was having a 90-minute massage at a Massage Envy in the DC neighborhood of Tenleytown. Near the end of the session, she said, she felt the sheet covering her lower torso being removed and the massage therapist started performing oral sex on her without consent.

She reported the incident to police and the licensed massage therapist, Habtamu Gebreselassie, was arrested.

