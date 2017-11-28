Challengers back at Supreme Court hoping to block latest travel ban

Story highlights The latest version of the travel ban places restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries

So far, in two separate challenges, the ban has been partially blocked

Washington (CNN) Challengers to the third version of President Donald Trump's travel ban will ask the Supreme Court on Tuesday to decline a request from the government to allow the entire ban to go into effect pending appeal.

Travel ban 3.0, issued on September 24, places varying levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

So far, in two separate challenges, the ban has been partially blocked.

In one case, brought by the state of Hawaii, a district court judge blocked the ban from going into effect except as it pertains to Venezuela and North Korea. But a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals partially lifted that order. The appeals court allowed the ban to come into effect except for foreign nationals who have "bona fide" relationships with people or entities in the United States. The language of the order was adopted from a Supreme Court order pertaining to an earlier version of the ban.

In a separate challenge out of Maryland brought by, among others, the International Refugee Assistance Project, US District Court Judge Theodore D. Chuang issued a similar order also partially enjoining the ban in a case that is now pending before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Read More