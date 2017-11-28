Senators to face off in CNN tax debate

Story highlights Sens. Cruz and Scott will face off against Sens. Cantwell and Sanders

All eyes are on the Republican majority as the tax bill is in play

Washington (CNN) While Congress continues to push for tax reform, senators from across the aisle will debate Tuesday evening over their respective visions for the future of the US tax code.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Tim Scott will face off against Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders at 9 p.m. ET on CNN, with CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderating.

The 90-minute event comes the same day Republicans voted to move their tax legislation to the full Senate for a vote, which GOP leaders hope will take place later this week.

President Donald Trump made a trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a luncheon in an effort to rally support for the bill.

Trump also had been scheduled to meet with Democratic leaders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, but the duo ultimately didn't show , following a tweet Trump sent Tuesday morning.

