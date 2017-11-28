This is the GOP's big gamble on tax reform

Washington (CNN) It's the GOP's big gamble on tax reform -- and it might just pay off.

So there you have it. The bill adds to the deficit and debt, which concerns Republican lawmakers who have put getting the debt under control at the core of their economic message for years. Why then, are Republicans not anticipating a huge political backlash for tax reform and how much does it really matter if the Republican tax plan isn't revenue-neutral?

That 54% number is similar to levels in years leading up to the Great Recession, according to trends from previous CBS News/New York Times polling. Strong concern over the deficit sunk down significantly among both parties as well as independents, falling the most sharply from 85% to 60% of Republicans who say it's a "very serious" problem.

Concern for the budget deficit has largely mirrored the deficit itself: it currently stands at $666 billion this fiscal year -- down from a high of more than a trillion dollars annually during Barack Obama's first term but higher than its roughly $300 billion average during George W. Bush's second term.

And the stakes are high: Republicans are looking to push their tax plan through Congress by the end of the year. A tax plan has already passed the House, and Senate leaders are trying to unite their fragile majority in support of a plan.

But Americans are also getting less optimistic about reducing the deficit at all in the near future. Only 30% now say they expect to see "significant progress reducing the federal budget deficit" over the next five years or so -- that's down from 44% who said the same thing in December 2012, according to the Pew Research Center.

Democrats were more likely to see the deficit as a very serious problem than Republicans when Bush was president, and the opposite was true when Barack Obama was president, according to CBS/NYT. Still, strong majorities in both parties were very concerned about the deficit when it ballooned in Obama's first term. Republicans are still more concerned today.

That being said, it's still a gamble. A broad 66% of Americans -- evenly split to include 67% of Democrats, 65% of Republicans and 70% of independents -- say they aren't in favor of increasing the national deficit if it means you'll get a tax cut, per a new NPR/PBS/Marist poll

Another statistic that shows this tax reform plan might be worth the risk for Republicans: Tea party supporters were the most likely group to say it was worth increasing the national deficit in order to get a tax cut. Four in 10 of them said they were willing to make that trade.

But when push comes to shove, does it matter enough? Time will tell.

This Pew Research Center poll was conducted from Oct. 25-28, 2017 among 1,504 adults. The margin of error is ±2.9 percentage points for the full sample; it is smaller for subgroups. This NPR/PBS/Marist poll was conducted from Nov. 13-15, 2017 among 1,019 adults. The margin of error is ±3.5 percentage points for the full sample; it is smaller for subgroups.