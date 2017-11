(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will campaign with embattled Judge Roy Moore next week ahead of the vote in Alabama's neck-and-neck Senate race.

Bannon will join Moore at a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, on December 5.

"I look forward to standing with Judge Moore and all of the Alabama deplorables in the fight to elect him to the United States Senate," Bannon told CNN, "and send shockwaves to the political and media elites."