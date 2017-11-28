Bannon to campaign with Roy Moore next week

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will campaign with embattled Judge Roy Moore next week ahead of the vote in Alabama's neck-and-neck US Senate race.

Bannon will join Moore at a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, on December 5 -- one week before Moore, a Republican, faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former seat.

"I look forward to standing with Judge Moore and all of the Alabama deplorables in the fight to elect him to the United States Senate," Bannon told CNN, "and send shockwaves to the political and media elites."

The rally will kick off the final week of campaigning before the crucial vote.

"We are incredibly grateful for Bannon's support," said Hannah Ford, Moore's deputy campaign manager.

