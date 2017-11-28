Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci -- he of the 10-day stint as White House communications director -- resurfaced Tuesday morning, sitting for an interview with "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo.

In that conversation, Cuomo asked what seems like a relatively easy question: Does White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tell the truth from behind the podium in the press room?

Here's how Scaramucci responded: "I think she does the best of her ability to tell the truth but also to protect the President, and so I think that there's a fine line to draw between those two things."

Which is a very interesting way to answer the question.

Lets break down the Mooch's response a bit.

