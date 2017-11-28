North Korea launches ballistic missile

Washington (CNN) North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Wednesday local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

CNN confirmed the launch with the South Korean military leaders who said it was still flying.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile early this morning from Pyongsong, South Pyongan, to the east direction. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff is analyzing more details of the missile with the US side," said an official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The US military has also confirmed that there was a probable missile launch from North Korea and is in the process of assessing the launch details, according to Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning.

Guam's Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense posted on Facebook that they were notified that North Korea "conducted a ballistic missile launch" but there is no immediate threat to them or the Marianas.

Read More