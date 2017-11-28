Top US general says Taliban 'living in comfort' in Pakistan

Story highlights Nicholson says Islamabad must take action against the Afghan Taliban

He would not say how much more time the US will allow Pakistan

US is now targeting the Taliban's sources of revenue

Washington (CNN) It's been nearly 100 days since President Donald Trump announced his new strategy for Afghanistan and the wider region, a strategy that demanded Pakistan do more to fight the Taliban, but Pakistan has yet to take significant action against the Taliban, according to the commander of US and international forces in Afghanistan.

"We have not seen those changes implemented yet," Gen. John Nicholson told reporters Tuesday at the Pentagon via a video link.

"We are hoping to see those changes. We are hoping to work together with the Pakistanis going forward to eliminate terrorists who are crossing the Durand Line," Nicholson said, using another name for the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

While Nicholson acknowledged that the Pakistanis had taken military action against other violent extremist groups, he said that Islamabad needed to act against the Afghan Taliban, which has found sanctuary inside Pakistan since 2001.

"The offensive operations against sanctuaries would be in other areas that we've identified with the Pakistani leadership on a number of occasions," he said.

