Washington (CNN) Illinois US Rep. Luis Gutierrez announced he will not seek reelection next year in order to focus his efforts on helping to repair Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria's devastation, he said at a news conference Tuesday in Chicago.

Gutierrez, a Democrat, has been a congressman since 1993 and is a senior member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. He is an ardent advocate of immigration reform, and was arrested in September along with two other congressmen for protesting outside Trump Tower during a demonstration in support of immigrants.

He has been vocal about his disdain for President Donald Trump, most recently criticizing his response to the hurricane aftermath in Puerto Rico.

Gutierrez endorsed Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia for his seat in next year's election for the fourth congressional district of Illinois, calling him a "champion" in "the fight for immigrant rights."

"I would not have made this decision unless there was somebody who could step up and give new life to the agenda in Washington, DC," he said.