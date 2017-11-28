Graham on North Korea: 'We're headed to a war if things don't change'

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, warned against a potential conflict with North Korea "if things don't change."

"If we have to go to war to stop this, we will," Graham told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday. "If there's a war with North Korea it will be because North Korea brought it on itself, and we're headed to a war if things don't change."

Graham's comments on CNN's "The Situation Room" come amid rising tension between the US and North Korea, and on Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korea had launched what the US military believes to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

President Donald Trump responded by telling reporters that, "we will take care of it."

Graham clarified that he doesn't think war would be the best outcome but said the US won't let Kim Jong Un have the ability to strike America's mainland.

