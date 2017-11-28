Story highlights Democratic sources say the House Minority Leader is not leading this effort

(CNN) Several Congressional Black Caucus members are in talks to get veteran Rep. John Conyers to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct, several Democratic sources told CNN on Tuesday.

Those members are trying to ease his exit without trampling on his legacy during his 50-plus years in the House. Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, is the longest currently serving member of the House of Representatives.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is not leading the effort but is tacitly supporting it, according to Democratic sources.

A staffer to a member of the Congressional Black Caucus told CNN that "there is a feeling among some of our members that we need to protect his legacy," noting that Conyers is a founding member of the group and was a leading figure in the civil rights movement.

