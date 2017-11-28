Fight between Senate panels could bring Kushner back to Hill on Russia investigation

(CNN) Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr said his panel won't share with another key committee a transcript of an interview his investigators conducted with Jared Kushner, a move that could force President Donald Trump's son-in-law to return to Capitol Hill for further questioning.

Burr told CNN that the transcript of the July interview won't leave his committee, despite a request from a second panel, the Senate Judiciary Committee, to review Kushner's responses behind closed doors to Senate Intelligence as part of its Russia investigation.

"We don't hand out transcripts," Burr said in the Capitol. "No."

The comments are significant because the two leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein, told Kushner in a letter earlier this month that it wanted to review transcripts from his interviews with other congressional committees, including the House and Senate Intelligence panels, if he did not agree to come before Judiciary for questioning.

The refusal to share the transcript between committees also points to another lingering issue on Capitol Hill: That the committees often butt heads as they compete for witnesses and information as part of the three separate Hill investigations into Russia meddling.

