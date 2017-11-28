Bernie Sanders and other Grammy-nominated politicians

Story highlights Sanders was nominated with actor Mark Ruffalo for their spoken word album "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In."

The awards show takes place on Jan. 28, 2018.

Washington (CNN) The Recording Academy feels -- or rather hears -- the Bern.

The Vermont lawmaker was nominated with actor Mark Ruffalo for their spoken word album "Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In." Others nominated in the category include late actress Carrie Fisher for "The Princess Diarist;" Shelly Peiken for "Confessions of a Serial Songwriter;" Bruce Springsteen for "Born To Run;" and Neil Degrasse Tyson for "Astrophysics For People In A Hurry."

Sanders' office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Ruffalo tweeted out congratulations to the senator. "Honored to be a part of your wonderfully human #OurRevolution Book," he wrote.

