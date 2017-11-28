Europeans descend on DC to defend Iran deal

Story highlights Europeans have been campaigning hard for months to protect the Iran deal

The deal was negotiated between Iran, Russia, China, the US, France, Germany, the UK and the European Union

Washington (CNN) Some of the US's closest allies, the UK, Germany and France, who have been growing increasingly frustrated after months of lobbying to keep the Iran nuclear deal intact, have formed a united front.

Without being invited, they've organized a joint team to travel to Washington this week, setting up their own meetings to ramp up the pressure on the US, according to a senior diplomatic source from one of the participating countries.

The team of senior European diplomats will meet with members of Congress, the State Department and possibly at the White House on Thursday and Friday, the source said.

The visit continues an extended pressure campaign by key European nations, which has included visits from senior figures, including the EU foreign policy chief and UK foreign secretary, to protect the Iran nuclear deal in the face of hostility from President Donald Trump, who has declared he wants the agreement changed or canceled.

His stance has alarmed supporters of the multinational pact, who argue that it serves global security interests to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program and a permanent ban on Tehran possessing nuclear weapons.

