Donald Trump wins one

(CNN) Victories have been few and far between for President Trump in his first year in office -- the result of a series of self-inflicted errors, sinking poll numbers and a decidedly fractious Republican Party.

But, on Tuesday afternoon, Trump won one -- or, at the very least, took a major step in the right direction toward securing the first real legislative accomplishment of his first year.

That win came in the form of Trump's tax cuts plan clearing the Senate Budget Committee, a prospect that seemed somewhat dicey even as the day began.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who had announced his opposition to the bill before Congress left for the Thanksgiving recess, decided to cast a vote for the measure to proceed to the Senate floor -- following an extended back-and-forth with Trump at the weekly GOP conference meeting on Tuesday.

So did Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who had expressed significant reservations about how much the legislation would add to the deficit. (Corker is also someone who has been outspoken within the Republican Party about his doubts about Trump.)

