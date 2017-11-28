Washington (CNN) A Republican lawmaker on Tuesday joined congressional Democrats in saying he won't support government funding at the end of the year without a resolution for young undocumented immigrants, adding heat to already tense negotiations.

Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo has long been pushing for a permanent version of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Donald Trump has decided to end, but Tuesday was the first time he committed to withhold a vote for funding in search of a deal.

"I'm announcing today that I will not support any appropriations bill that funds the government beyond December 31 unless we get this DACA issue resolved," Curbelo said at a panel on immigration reform in Florida held by the pro-immigrant business group IMPAC Fund and the University of Miami.

Curbelo had stopped short of the threat just before leaving for Thanksgiving recess. Tuesday's move puts him in the same camp as a growing number of Democrats, who have said they would not support any funding bill without a solution on DACA, which protects young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation.

Trump ended the program, which protects nearly 700,000 people, in September but allowed a window for permit renewals to give Congress time to act. The two-year permits will begin to expire in March.

