Archdiocese sues DC transit authority over Christmas ad

Story highlights The lawsuit was filed Tuesday

It comes after the transit agency rejected Christmas ads

(CNN) The Archdiocese of Washington is suing the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, calling them this year's holiday "Grinch."

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, comes after the transit agency rejected Christmas ads -- to be placed on buses -- that urge worshippers to "Find the Perfect Gift."

The Archdiocese's Ed McFadden said WMATA told the Archdiocese it would not run the ad because it "depicts a religious scene and thus seeks to promote religion."

"To borrow from a favorite Christmas story, under WMATA's guidelines, if the ads are about packages, boxes or bags ... if Christmas comes from a store ... then it seems WMATA approves," McFadden said in a statement. "But if Christmas means a little bit more, WMATA plays Grinch."

WMATA, which operates the capital region's subway system and its primary bus network, defended its decision, citing its advertising guidelines in place since 2015.

