Scaramucci defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' swipe

Washington (CNN) Short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci defended on Tuesday President Donald Trump's racially charged swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying it was justified in the context of their antagonistic relationship.

"I don't think he'd be in the office if he didn't have that style," he added.

Pocahontas was a historical figure from the 17th Century and using her name in an intentionally disparaging way insults native peoples and degrades their cultures. The largest Native American advocacy group has said that is why it has condemned the President's usage in this manner.

"Well, I think that she's been nasty to him, and he's been concurrently nasty to her," Scaramucci said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday the use of "Pocahontas" was not a racial slur and that it "certainly was not the President's intent" to use a racial slur.

Sanders' job to 'protect the President'

When Scaramucci joined the White House, Sanders replaced Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. He credited her on Tuesday with helping to restart regular White House press briefings.

"Sarah and I sat together and turned the lights back on," he said.

Asked if she tells the truth at the podium, Scaramucci likened her to a hockey goalie blocking shots.

"She does the best of her ability to tell the truth, but also to protect the President," he said.

'I think it was real'

Scaramucci also said he believes the authenticity of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.

"When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump said on the tape. "Grab them by the p****. You can do anything."

"I think it was real," Scaramucci said of the tape. He added, "I think (Trump) said in the taped remarks that he said it, he acknowledged it, and he offered his apologies."