Scaramucci defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' swipe

Washington (CNN) Short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci defended on Tuesday President Donald Trump's racially charged swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying it was justified in the context of their antagonistic relationship.

Trump disparagingly referred to the Massachusetts Democrat as "Pocahontas" during an event Monday with Native American WWII veterans at the White House. The remark was immediately condemned, though Scaramucci told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" it was reflective of "the style that got him elected."

"I don't think he'd be in the office if he didn't have that style," he added.

Pocahontas was a historical figure from the 17th Century and using her name in an intentionally disparaging way insults native peoples and degrades their cultures. The largest Native American advocacy group has said that is why it has condemned the President's usage in this manner.

Scaramucci also noted that Trump and Warren, a liberal firebrand who is one of the President's fiercest critics on Capitol Hill, have a fraught relationship. Trump has frequently sought to disparage Warren by calling her "Pocahontas," a reference to her claim that she is part Native American, citing "family stories" passed down through generations of her family.

