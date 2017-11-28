Air Force identifies dozens of failures to relay criminal info to firearms database

(CNN) The Air Force said Tuesday that it has found "several dozen" instances where records were not properly relayed to the appropriate databases, following a review launched in the wake of revelations that the military criminal history of Texas church shooter Devin Kelley had not been properly relayed by the Air Force to the appropriate databases, which would have prevented Kelley from purchasing a firearm.

"So far we've corrected several dozen records since the review began," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told CNN.

The Air Force launched a review of all cases following the revelation that Kelley's information had not been properly sent to the appropriate civilian law enforcement agencies. The Department of Defense announced its own review the same day. Kelley killed 25 people and an unborn child at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, earlier this month.

Stefanek said the Air Force is reviewing some 60,000 cases dating to 2002 to determine whether all the records were properly relayed to civilian authorities.

As the military's Uniform Code of Military Justice does not have a specific designation for domestic assault, a crime that causes someone to be automatically entered in the database, the Air Force must review all assault cases to determine which of them involved domestic assault charges.

