Benghazi suspect cleared of murder, guilty on terror charges

Washington (CNN) A US jury found Ahmed Abu Khatallah guilty on four of 18 charges on Tuesday related to his role in the 2012 terrorist attack on a US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya that killed US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

A federal jury came back with a guilty verdict for the following counts:

The jury found Abu Khatallah not guilty on the four murder charges of the US personnel killed in the September 2012 attack on the US office in Benghazi, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Abu Khatallah, wearing a white shirt untucked with his sleeves rolled up and a white beard, stood and faced the jury emotionless as the verdicts were read.

The verdict was handed down after eight weeks of testimony at a US District Court in Washington during which prosecutors argued that Abu Khatallah was a "stone-cold terrorist" who was driven by a desire to kill Americans.

Abu Khatallah faced 18 charges related to the deadly violence that began on September 11, 2012, including the murder of an internationally protected person, providing material support to terrorists and destroying US property while causing death.