'Coco' is the movie Latinos have been waiting for

(CNN) Viva Mexico! Last weekend, Disney Pixar's animated film "Coco" soared to the top of the box office, pulling in an estimated $71 million over the five-day holiday period. The film, which tells the story of a young Mexican boy's adventures on Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, connected with US audiences just as it did in Mexico, where it opened in October and has already become the country's top-grossing film of all time.

With its stunning animation and heartwarming message, "Coco" is not unlike other Pixar hits such as "Toy Story" and "Up." What sets "Coco" apart is that it's an authentic, inclusive depiction of Mexican art, music, and culture. The cast is nearly entirely Latino. At a time when Latinos continue to be scarce on the big screen -- or portrayed as tired, negative stereotypes -- "Coco" is a joyous homage to Mexican traditions. That in itself is cause for celebration.

But beyond that, in its sly, entertaining way, "Coco" is a rebuke to those -- like President Donald Trump -- who may see Mexico and Mexicans as a problem. And the movie's success proves that, contrary to attempts from the right to demonize American Latinos, a vast mainstream of Americans of all kinds are quite comfortable with Latino characters being represented in mainstream entertainment.

"Coco" tells the story of Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old who is determined to pursue his musical ambitions despite the disapproval of his family. Through a metaphysical twist of fate, he winds up in the land of the dead on the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, and needs to obtain the blessing of his ancestors in order to get back to the land of the living.