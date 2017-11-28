Photos: The quest to find the Yeti In December 1951, a climber on Mount Everest took photos of mysterious footprints thought to be those of the "Abominable Snowman." The images captured the imagination of many climbers. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti The Yeti has loomed large in legend and folklore for hundreds of years. Even Disneyland's Matterhorn ride features a Yeti. Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti Yetis were thought to be hairy creatures that walked on two legs. In the local language, the word means "that thing there." This is a model from the 1977 movie "Yeti." Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti Sir Edmund Hillary, the first Westerner to reach the top of Everest, claimed to have found Yeti hair. He even led an expedition to find the elusive creature, but his results were inconclusive. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti After Hillary and Nepalese-Indian alpinist Tenzing Norgay made their climb, dozens of others followed in their footsteps, searching for the Yeti. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti The US State Department took the idea of a Yeti so seriously, it issued three rules for anyone who would encounter one, including making a promise not to kill it. Members of the 1963 American Mount Everest Expedition team and Sherpas reached the top on May 1, 1963, becoming the first Americans to do so. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti The founder of the Pangboche monastery in Khumbu, Nepal, with its beautiful view of Everest, was a hermit who, legend has it, was cared for by friendly Yetis that brought him food, fuel and drink. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti A preserved skull and hand said to be that of a Yeti or Abominable Snowman was on display at Pangboche monastery in April 1976. The hand was later stolen. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti A femur bone from the decayed body of a purported Yeti was found in a cave in Tibet. Biologist Charlotte Lindqvist tested DNA from the bone for Icon Films' "Yeti or Not" TV special. The bone was from a Tibetan brown bear. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti A hair sample was said to have come from a Yeti that a Jesuit priest spotted in the Nepalese mountains in the 1950s, according to producers for "Yeti or Not." Lindqvist sequenced DNA from the hair and found that it was from a Tibetan brown bear. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti The Everest Himalayan Range in Nepal is home to the world's tallest mountain and several endangered bear species that have been mistaken for Yeti. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti Himalayan brown bears from Deosai National Park, Pakistan, are among the sources of DNA from samples purported to be Yetis. The creatures are threatened by modern development. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti Doctor Who was threatened by Abominable Snowman, which looked very different from other versions of the creature. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: The quest to find the Yeti The 2001 movie "Monsters Inc." featured a Yeti who worked in the mail room. Hide Caption 14 of 15