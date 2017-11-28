Pro-refugee German mayor stabbed in kebab shop

(CNN) A German politician well known for his pro-refugee policies was stabbed in the neck at a kebab shop Monday evening.

Andreas Hollstein, the mayor of the western German town of Altena, told a news conference on Tuesday that his assailant, who was also a customer, held a foot-long knife to his throat.

"He said: 'You are leaving me die of thirst while you bring 200 refugees to Altena,'" Hollstein told reporters.

"I pushed the knife away, which didn't work out too well as I have a cut on my throat. I was very lucky as the two owners of the kebab shop came to help me push the attacker to the ground," Hollstein said. Police then arrived and arrested the assailant.

The German town of Altena has welcomed 370 refugees.

The incident comes amid a political crisis in the country following recent elections that paved the way for the far-right Alternative for Germany party to enter Parliament for the first time.

