'Mrs. Maisel' feels more marginal than marvelous

(CNN) "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" certainly sounds better than the more descriptive title for Amazon's latest period drama, inasmuch as "The Marginal Mrs. Maisel" doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (working with her husband, Daniel Palladino) assembles an interesting concept and stellar cast, but this late-1950s dramedy -- which uses a fictional point of entry into the real-life stand-up scene of the era -- is too stagey and precious in the telling to merit consistent applause.

"Mrs. Maisel's" flaws are in spite of its title character, not because of her. Rachel Brosnahan ("House of Cards") is delightful as Midge, a housewife whose seemingly idyllic world is suddenly turned upside down when her husband (Michael Zegen), a wannabe comic, is exposed as an adulterer.

It's what happens next, and much of what ensues after, which feels a trifle forced, as Midge in short order discovers her own knack for comedy, meeting an enthusiastic backer (Alex Borstein) who wants to manage her and legendary bad-boy comic Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), who also encourages her to pursue it.

The flurry of events, beginning with Midge's crumbling marriage, comes as a rather enormous shock to her parents and in-laws, as she begins to lead what amounts to a double life. Yet while the idea of a woman trying to break through in the male-dominated comedy field during the Eisenhower years has promise, the seat-of-the-pants way she stumbles along somewhat undermines it.

