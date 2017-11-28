MTV is bringing 'Jersey Shore' back

Story highlights Original show was a cultural phenomenon before ending in 2012

One cast member is apparently not returning

(CNN) MTV is bringing back one of its most popular reality shows, but this time there's a family feel.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will reunite most of the stars of "Jersey Shore," which became a pop culture phenomenon when it ran from 2009 to 2012.

The revival will feature past cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Most of the old party-hard gang has moved on to bigger life events, including marriage and parenthood, but apparently that has not dampened their excitement for the reunion.

Polizzi, who now has two children, shared a short teaser trailer which aired Monday night heralding the new show.