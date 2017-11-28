Story highlights Jay-Z scored big nominations

"Despacito" continued getting love

(CNN) Nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."

Singer Andra Day revealed the nominations in four categories: record of the year, song of the year (which goes to the writers), best new artist and album of the year.

The Latin single "Despacito" keeps its winning streaking alive by snagging nominations for both song of the year and record of the year.

Rapper Jay-Z scored nominations in those two categories as well as album of the year for "4:44."

Joining "Despacito" and "4:44" as song of the year nominees were "Issues," "1-800-273-8255," and "That's What I Like."

Read More