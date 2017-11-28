Angela Lansbury says women must 'sometimes take blame' for sexual harassment

Story highlights Actress Angela Lansbury is taking heat on social media for controversial comments

Some have excused the 92-year-old, saying, "she's from a different time"

(CNN) Renowned actress Angela Lansbury is facing criticism after saying women "must sometimes take blame" for sexual harassment because of the way they dress.

In an interview Monday with British entertainment media company RadioTimes , Lansbury said women "have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us... Although it's awful to say we can't make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."

Angela Lansbury and Morgan Fairchild in an episode of "Murder, She Wrote."

Lansbury was speaking about the wave of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations made recently against such powerful men as Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Her comments went viral, and not in a good way.

Some people said they thought the beloved "Murder, She Wrote" actress, 92, was trending because she was deceased but were mortified to hear what she said.

*sees Angela Lansbury is trending*



"OH NO SHE BETTER NOT BE DEAD"



"oh wait it's worse" https://t.co/zJJVhE2MUm — Olly Smith (@OllyWrites) November 28, 2017

