CNN 10 - November 29, 2017

November 29, 2017

An erupting volcano, a random fact about Earth, and a new kind of hydrogen car are all featured this Wednesday on CNN 10. We're reporting on a type of alloy tire that NASA invented for use on Mars. And we're showing you how a police department's K-9 canine does a little training with the officers.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
