(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The tax reform bill moves forward
-- The Senate Budget Committee passed the Republican tax reform plan 12-11, in a party line vote. It now moves to the Senate floor.
-- Earlier Tuesday, President Trump met with Republican senators to galvanize support for the bill. Republicans can only afford to lose two GOP votes. And in a year of false starts, the stakes are high for them for a major legislative win.
North Korea launches a ballistic missile
-- The rogue nation launched a ballistic missile toward the east early Wednesday local time. This is the 23rd missile the country's tested since February.
-- The missiles haven't carried an active warhead. But a top South Korean minister said the North may be able to pair a nuclear warhead with a long-range ballistic missile as early as next year.
-- Hawaii, which sit just 4,661 miles from North Korea, will begin testing its nuclear warning sirens this Friday. It's the first such tests in Hawaii since the end of the Cold War.
-- Follow live updates on this developing story here.
Travel ban challengers rally again
Challengers to the third version of President Trump's travel ban asked the Supreme Court to decline a request from the government to allow the entire ban to go into effect while the case is appealed. So far, in two separate challenges, the ban has been partially blocked.
'Ghost ships' wash ashore in Japan
At least four ships washed up on Japan's west coast this month, and one of the boats had eight skeletons aboard. The origin of the deceased is not confirmed, but reports suggest they're from North Korea.
Grammy nominations are here
Jay-Z got a total of eight nominations including album of the year for "4:44," and closely behind was Kendrick Lamar with seven noms. "Despacito" also got a lot of love.
Finally, in royal news
Meghan Markle intends to become UK citizen after she marries Prince Harry in May.