Navy releases new timeline of hours before Argentine sub went missing

Story highlights Navy: submarine reported a battery short-circuit roughly 10 hours before an explosion-like sound was detected

Searchers still are scouring the Atlantic for the ARA San Juan and its 44 crew members

(CNN) The Argentine military Tuesday released its most detailed timeline yet in this month's disappearance of a naval submarine, saying that the vessel first reported a battery short-circuit roughly 10 hours before an explosion-like sound was detected near the sub's last known location.

Ships and aircraft still are scouring the South Atlantic for the ARA San Juan and its 44 crew members, which disappeared November 15 a few hundred kilometers off Argentina's coast.

An undated photo provided by the Argentina Navy shows the ARA San Juan.

The Argentine navy has long said the vessel's captain reported a short-circuit in the vessel's battery system shortly before the last known contact. On Tuesday, the navy released new details, including the times and contents of the vessel's communications with a command base.

The new timeline, according to Argentine navy spokesman Enrique Balbi:

November 15, 12:30 a.m.: The sub's captain calls his land-based commander by satellite phone, saying that seawater has entered the vessel's "snorkel," a tube that reaches the surface to refresh the vessel's air and recharge the batteries. He says the water caused a short-circuit in the battery system in the vessel's bow and the beginnings of a fire, or smoke. The smoke was put out and the short-circuited system was isolated.

Read More