Sorry, Americans, you still can't call her 'Princess Meghan'

(CNN) Let's be clear: just because Prince Harry's new fiancée Meghan Markle isn't a princess doesn't mean Americans won't call her "Princess Meghan" until the end of time.

Still, even though the American actress is now going to be part of the British royal family, she still can't actually technically officially become a proper princess, now or ever.

Berthelson told CTV that Markle will be an unofficial princess because her husband is a prince, but because she wasn't born into a royal family, she's won't be a capital-P "Princess" and won't have her name stylized as such. See, the British think they are somehow setting their American neighbors straight, when honestly, "unofficial princess" is more than satisfactory for us.

So what will Markle actually be?

