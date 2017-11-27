Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Mount Agung spews volcanic ash into the night sky on Monday, November 27, near Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Authorities have issued the highest-level warning possible after volcanic eruptions from Mount Agung on the Indonesian resort island of Bali forced the closure of the island's main airport and evacuation of thousands of residents living nearby. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts A villager takes his cows to a field with Mount Agung volcano seen in the background near Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Novenber 28. The eruption has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Ash and debris erupt from Mount Agung on November 28.Thick ash started shooting thousands of meters into the air above Mount Agung on Saturday, November 25. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Students stand on a truck on their way to go to school, with erupting Mount Agung in the distance. The National Agency for Disaster Management issued a Level 4 alert on Monday, November 27, indicating the potential for another larger eruption and recommending no public activities within 8 to 10 kilometers from the peak of the volcano. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Passengers gather at the Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport in Denpasar, Bali on Monday, November 27, after flights were canceled because of ash from erupting Mount Agung volcano. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Volcanic material from the eruption flows through a local river in Gesing Villageon November 27, while villagers watch nearby ,in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 6 of 8

Photos: Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts Residents at Gesing village are seen sitting in front of a sign restricting entry to the area on November 27, in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 7 of 8