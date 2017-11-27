Dictionary.com names 'complicit' its word of the year for 2017

(CNN) Do you think 2017 has been a lousy year for the world? Then you'll probably agree with Dictionary.com's choice for its Word of the Year.

It's "complicit," and if you're not exactly sure what it means ask Scarlett Johansson. Or Jeff Flake.

The site defines the word as "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act" and "having partnership or involvement in wrongdoing."

It says online searches for the word spiked three times this year.

The first was in March, after "Saturday Night Live" released a fake ad for "Complicit" perfume, with Johansson as Ivanka Trump. It was marketed with the tagline, "The fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won't."

